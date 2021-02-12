LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that a man wanted in connection with the disappearance and death of Lesly Palacio was taken into custody.
According to police, on Jan. 19, US Customs and Border Patrol in San Diego, California detained 46-year-old Jose Rangel for active warrants relating to this case.
According to a news release, Rangel was extradited and booked into CCDC on Jan. 31 on his warrants for harboring/concealing/aiding a felony offender and destroying/concealing evidence.
Palacio, 22, was last seen on Aug. 29, 2020. On Sept. 9, 2020, LVMPD investigators, with the assistance of Moapa Tribal Police and Red Rock Search & Rescue, located Palacio’s body near Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.
The other man wanted in connection with the case, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, has not been located.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
