LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas left an 18-year-old man dead late Friday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Lt. Ray Spencer with Metro Homicide said officers were called to the area of North Pecos Road and Haddock Avenue, just north of East Carey Avenue, at around 11:30 p.m.
Witnesses told police they heard fighting outside, followed by multiple gunshots, Spencer said. Witnesses found an 18-year-old Hispanic man lying in the road and 2 men leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle.
According to Spencer, neighbors tried to administer aid before the victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Detectives with Metro are investigating the shooting. No suspect or suspects were taken into custody.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
