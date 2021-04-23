LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a crash in the southeast valley that claimed the life of a man Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive around 3:12 p.m. on April 23 for a crash involving two vehicles.
Investigators at the scene said a 2001 Nissan Maxima was going East on Vegas Valley Drive approaching a green light, while a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado going South on Eastern Avenue approached a red light.
The driver of the Chevrolet truck failed to stop at the red light and entered the intersection, police said. The vehicle's collided and stopped in the intersection, police added.
Tony Pete, 28, was identified as the driver of the Chevrolet truck. Police said Pete exited the truck and left the scene on foot.
The driver of the Nissan Maxima was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma, but later died, police shared
The crash is still being investigated by police. LVMPD's Traffic Section has investigated 38 fatal crashes in 2021.
