LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Wednesday night in the northeast valley.
According to police, officers responded to the 4700 Block of Thunderbolt Avenue just before 8 p.m. for a reported illegal shooting. Several rounds were located at the scene.
Officers later determined that a person was injured during the shooting and taken to UMC. They are listed in critical condition, police said.
Roads in the area will be shutdown as police continue their investigation.
