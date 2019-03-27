LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was killed and another injured in an apartment fire north of downtown early Wednesday morning.
A call about the fire at 721 N. 1st St. came in at 3:23 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire Rescue.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire and smoke at the rear of a one-story building divided into four apartments, the department said.
Someone on the scene told firefighters a person was still inside the apartment that was on fire, according to a Las Vegas Fire Rescue release. Firefighters forced entry into the apartment, which was filled with smoke and high heat.
They searched the apartment and found an unconscious man on the floor of the bedroom, the release said. He was taken outside to medical personnel for treatment. They determined the man, who had severe burns, was deceased.
A second victim was taken to the hospital with burns on their hands and to be checked for smoke inhalation, the release said. One person was displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is officially undetermined, but arson investigators believe the fire started on the sofa, according to the department.
Damage was estimated at $25,000, the release said. This was the first fatal fire in the city of Las Vegas proper in 2019.
