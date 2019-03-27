LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was killed and another injured in an apartment fire north of downtown early Wednesday morning.
A call about the fire at 721 N. 1st St. came in at 3:23 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire Rescue.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire at the rear of a one-story building divided into four apartments, the department said.
One victim was found dead inside the structure. A second victim was taken to the hospital with burns on their hands. One person was displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is officially undetermined, and arson investigators were on the scene, according to the department.
Damage was estimated at $25,000.
