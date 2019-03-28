LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died Thursday after a crash near Warm Springs and Bermuda roads, according to police.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. William Matchko said police were called to Warm Springs Road and Placid Street at approximately 7:16 p.m.
Matchko said a delivery truck and a motorcyclist were involved in a crash. The motorcyclist died, according to police.
Police said to avoid the area while they investigate.
