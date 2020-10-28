LAKE MEAD PECOS CRASH

Las Vegas police investigate a crash at Lake Mead Blvd. and Pecos Rd.

 (Traffic Camera)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a crash around 2 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road involving a car and motorcycle.

The car and motorcycle collided and the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road are shutdown as police conduct their investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.