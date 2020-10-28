NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to a crash around 2 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Pecos Road involving a car and motorcycle.
The car and motorcycle collided and the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.
Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road are shutdown as police conduct their investigation.
