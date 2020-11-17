LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person has died and a man has been arrested for driving under the influence after a single-car collision in the Paris Hotel parking garage Thursday night.
On Nov. 12 around 10:18 p.m. on the fifth floor of the Paris Hotel parking garage, a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer struck a block wall. Three passengers in the vehicle were transported to Sunrise Hospital, and one died three days after the crash, police say.
Police say the driver, Scott Thomas, was impaired. He has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
The death marked the 88th traffic fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.
The identity of the deceased passenger will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office pending notification of next of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.