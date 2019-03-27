LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Just before 11 p.m., a caller reported their friend had been shot, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to the scene in the neighborhood northeast of East Tropicana Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard.
One victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, Metro said.
No further details were immediately available. Check back for updates.
