LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person was killed after a crash Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
Police said the crash occurred at about 6:21 a.m. on Silverado Ranch Boulevard at Crisman Ridge Street.
The crash involved a green Chevrolet truck and a gray Toyota sedan.
One person was transported to University Medical Center (UMC) where they were pronounced deceased, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
