LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Opening at AREA15 on Thursday is the weird and wild exhibit "Omega Mart." You'll need to look closely -- not everything is as it seems.
This marks the second permanent installation by Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company.
"Omega Mart has taken over three years for us to develop and design and curate and find the exact right arts and exact right products to fill these shelves," said Marsi Gray of Meow Wolf. "We've collaborated with over 350 artists from around the world."
It includes light displays and colorful sculptures, transporting visitors to another dimension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.