LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local Olympian returned to her hometown of Boulder City after competing in the Tokyo Games.
Alexis Lagan competed in Women's Sports Pistol, Women's Air Pistol and Mixed Team Event. She didn't return with a medal, but did return with what she called incredible memories.
Lagan said she made friends and got to see sports she rarely ever sees from her stage, and she's not taking a breather.
When she returned home from the Olympics, she received news she is currently ranked 12th in the world for Women's Sports Pistol.
"Because of that ranking, I was invited to the JSFF President’s World Cup Final. Still to be decided on when and where, but it will be later this year. And only 12 people in the world get invited to this particular event, and I got invited, and I’m the first U.S. pistol woman to ever be invited to this event. So it’s something my coach and I are very proud of and start looking forward to," she said.
FOX5 talked to her grandfather Barry Lagan, who said it was a dream to see her at the Olympics, and that he has a feeling she'll be back there again.
