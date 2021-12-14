LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Orenthal James (O.J.) Simpson has been granted an early discharge from parole by the Nevada Parole Board.
According to a statement provided by the Nevada State Police, Parole and Probation Division and the Nevada Parole Board, Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017. His parole term would have otherwise expired on Feb. 9, 2022.
AP notes that Simpson had remained on parole following his release from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.
Authorities say that on Nov. 30, 2021, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Simpson.
According to the department, a decision to grant early discharge from parole for Simpson was ratified on Dec. 6, 2021.
The Nevada Parole Board noted that it awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.
The full statement can be read below:
