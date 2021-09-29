Ohio trooper adopts stray dog he found after no one claims her at the shelter

BATAVIA, OH (WLWT) -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is welcoming a new member to his family after finding a stray dog while working.
OSP posted to Twitter saying Trooper Gable from the Batavia Post was working stationary patrol when he came across a dog.
He took the dog to a local shelter in hopes of reuniting her with her owner, but no one came to claim her.
After hearing this, Gable and his family decided to adopt her and name her Zoey.
