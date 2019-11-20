LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man from Ohio had a profitable trip to Las Vegas.
According to McCarran airport, the man, known only as Ryan C. from Columbus, Ohio, hit a jackpot worth $317,800 in the D Concourse Monday night. Ryan was playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune slot machine when he won the jackpot.
Congratulations to the lucky #IGTJackpots player who won a $317,795 Wheel of Fortune jackpot at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada!— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 19, 2019
It was not known whether the man was arriving or departing, officials said.
