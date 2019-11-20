McCarran airport jackpot winner

(McCarran International Airport)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man from Ohio had a profitable trip to Las Vegas.

According to McCarran airport, the man, known only as Ryan C. from Columbus, Ohio, hit a jackpot worth $317,800 in the D Concourse Monday night. Ryan was playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune slot machine when he won the jackpot.

It was not known whether the man was arriving or departing, officials said.

