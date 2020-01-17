LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Sandi Jones escaped a deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments last month. In newly released 911 calls, she was the first person to call for help.
"Oh, I can't breathe!" she said to a dispatcher.
She struggled to catch her breath or remember her correct address. A voice can be heard in the background yelling, "get out!"
"Oh my god, the place is going up in smoke and there's people trapped in here," Jones said to a dispatcher.
On Friday, Jones said it's a miracle she woke up the morning of the fire because she sleeps, "like a rock."
"My bladder woke me up at 4 oh clock. I went to the bathroom, laid back down and heard a noise outside," said Jones.
When she looked out her window, she said she saw smoke pouring out of her next door neighbor's window.
"I freaked out, grabbed my cigarettes, my cell phone, put on my slippers and ran out the door," said Jones.
Jones said a couple minutes later while she was outside on the phone with 911, the front door opened.
"Like 10 to 20 feet of flames shot out the front and people dropped to their knees and screamed bloody murder because their family member got left in there," said Jones.
Her friends Tracy Cihal and Don the maintenance man were two of the six people who died. Fire investigators found dozens of code violations in the buildings like missing smoke alarms and an exit door bolted shut.
About a week before the fire, Jones posted a Facebook video showing off her new apartment.
"That's the back door which is usually locked," she said in the video.
It was her first stable apartment in years. It wasn't perfect. She said the AC and heater units were broken and there were cockroaches.
It was cheap and she was close enough to work on Fremont St. she could get there in her motorized wheelchair.
Jones lost everything the morning of the fire.
"I try to block it out ... [I] still cry a lot about it, it's hard, it hurts," said Jones.
She bought a motorized wheelchair off craigslist but she said she's over the weight limit.
The city and nonprofits have helped her with rent at Sienna Suites.
"I'm paid up here until the 27th, where I'm going after that I have no clue," said Jones.
Jones said she still struggles emotionally. She started therapy which she said is helping. If you would like to help, she's accepting donations through "Cash App" her username is "xsandeyex."
She said she's working to get a new motorized scooter.
