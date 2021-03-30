LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you went out to a park on Tuesday night, you'll notice something different.
In Clark County, the cities of Henderson and North Las Vegas put hoops back up at parks and opened them for play. All of them should be back up within a few days, officials said.
This comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive allowing full and close-contact sports in Nevada again, including basketball.
FOX5 stopped by Sunset Park on Tuesday afternoon as people picked up the ball again. They said it's good just to be outside exercising again, even though the strong wind was messing up their game.
"As soon as I found out, I said, 'Let's get out there!' I've been keeping my eye on the courts and I noticed they didn't have a basket on them for a while, so I've been keeping my eye on it," said Isaac Russom.
Other sports like ice hockey and water polo can start back up as well, as long as they follow state requirements.
