LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark, Lincoln and Nye County officials are currently accepting applications from anyone interested in filling the seat for Assembly District 36, which was won posthumously by Dennis Hof.
Hof, who died on Oct. 16, ran for the State Assembly seat which includes parts of Clark, Lincoln and Nye Counties.
According to a statement from Clark County, officials from all three counties are expected to meet on Dec. 7 to select an individual who will represent the district for the upcoming Nevada State Legislative session.
The commissioners from Clark County are expected to nominate a candidate on Dec. 4 during their regular meeting, the statement said. Lincoln County Commissioners plan to nominate a candidate on Dec. 3 and Nye County Commissioners are expected to nominate someone on Dec. 5.
Applications for the district seat are available on Clark County's website and are due by noon on Nov. 26, the statement said. Prospective applicants must be a Republican and reside within the district. Completed applications can be sent to Kathleen.Walpole@ClarkCountyNV.gov.
Applications can also be sent in the mail to the Clark County Government Center at 500 South Grand Central Parkway; the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at 181 North Main Street, Pioche, NV 89043; the Nye County Manager's Office (Pahrump location) at 2100 East Walt Williams Drive, Ste. 100, Pahrump, NV 89048; or the Nye County Manager's Office (Tonopah location) at 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049.
