LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed a case of internationally imported measles in Southern Nevada and issued a warning to Clark County residents Thursday afternoon.
Health officials said testing confirmed the case on Monday, Dec. 24, making this the first confirmed case of measles in Clark County since 2015. The adult patient was previously vaccinated with a history of international travel, according to the SNHD.
Due to measles being highly contagious, health officials issued a warning for anyone who visited any of the locations listed below between Monday, Dec. 10 and Tuesday, Dec. 18, to contact their doctor and review their immunization status. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of the measles, should also contact their doctor before entering a health care facility in order for the proper arrangements to be made to prevent spreading the illness, according to SNHD.
- Trader Joe’s, 2315 Summa Dr., Ste. 100 Las Vegas 89135
Thursday, Dec. 13 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Albertsons, 2550 S. Fort Apache Rd., Las Vegas 89117
Thursday, Dec. 13 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Costco, 801 S. Pavilion Center Dr., Las Vegas 89144
Thursday, Dec. 13 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Smart & Final, 8485 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas 89117
Thursday, Dec. 13 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- Starbucks, 340 E. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas 89109
Friday, Dec. 14 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Summerlin Hospital/Emergency Dept., 657 N. Town Center Dr., Las Vegas 89144
Sunday, Dec. 16 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Southern Nevada Health District, 280 South Decatur Blvd Las Vegas 89107
Monday, Dec. 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. main lobby/immunization waiting area
- Simon and Joe’s, 3720 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas 89103
Monday, Dec. 17 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information about the Health District’s immunization clinics, call (702) 759-0850 or click here.
Immunizations are available at the following locations. Please arrive by 4 p.m. to allow time for processing:
- Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 560 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite E12, Las Vegas
Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
- Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson
Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Closed daily 1 p.m. — 2 p.m.
By appointment only. Call (702) 759-0960.
- Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite
Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Closed noon — 1 p.m.
By appointment only. Call (702) 759-1682.
