LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man "had no remorse" in the Sunday killing of a fellow inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.
According to the arrest report for 40-year-old Sergio Dominguez, he was in CCDC on Sunday night, where he faced charges of burglary, weapon possession and arson.
Jason Dickman, who was arrested on a misdemeanor graffiti charge, according to court records, was moved into the same cell as Dominguez about 8 p.m. on May 9.
Minutes after the move, police said Dominguez removed his CCDC shirt and choked Dickman with it while he was at the urinal. The two struggled, police said, and minutes later, Dickman stopped struggling.
A CCDC corrections officer called for assistance, then went into the cell and took Dominguez into custody. Dickman was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9 p.m.
Las Vegas police were called to investigate. At CCDC, detectives watched surveillance footage of the killing and interviewed Dominguez. The suspect told them "he had intended on killing Dickman because Dickman did something in the next cell before he was moved to his cell," the report states.
The report also stated Dominguez "had no remorse for killing Dickman." Dominguez was rebooked on a murder charge and is expected in court on May 12.
ARSON ARREST
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said Dominguez was accused of starting a house fire on Mother's Day morning.
The call came in about 9:20 a.m. at 4224 Sawyer Ave., officials said. The caller told dispatchers the man who lived in the house was trying to set it on fire.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the house. People inside the house were able to put out the flames in a bathroom with a garden hose. Damage was confined to the bathroom.
The occupants told police Dominguez rented a room in the house and left before firefighters arrived. While they were still on scene, they got a call from another house down the street of a man with chest pains.
Paramedics arrived and Dominguez reportedly told them he started the fire and stayed in the bathroom. After speaking with Dominguez, he was charged with first-degree arson.
