AMARGOSA VALLEY (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday officers were investigating allegations of child abuse at a private boarding school for at-risk teenagers in Amargosa Valley.
According to Lt. David Boruchowitz with the Sheriff's Office, officers were on scene Thursday night as part of their investigation after receiving multiple reports of on-going child abuse.
Northwest Academy described itself as "a secluded campus in the Nevada desert, providing troubled teens and at-risk adolescents a rare opportunity to work on themselves without distraction" on the school's website.
Boruchowitz said more information about the investigation would be released Friday morning.
Check back for updates.
