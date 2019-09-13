LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are investigating an overnight fire at a vacant office building Thursday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.
LVFR said they responded to the vacant law office building at 935 S. Decatur Boulevard near Charleston at around 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12.
Police officers noticed flames and smoke coming from the rear of the one-story brick building and notified firefighters.
LVFR said flames presented on the rear of the building and firefighters had the flames out in less than 15 minutes.
The building was vacant and had no utilities connected, but LVFR said there was evidence that squatters were using the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported in connection to the fire. LVFR estimated the damage at $50,000.
