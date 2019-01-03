LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Health District officials confirmed Thursday there have been three flu-related deaths in Clark County in the 2018-2019 season.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported a child in the 0-4 age group and two adults in the 50-64 age group, have died from the illness.
“These flu-related deaths are tragic reminders that influenza is a serious illness,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “Young children, older adults, and people with certain health conditions may be more at risk for complications. It is not too late to get vaccinated this season, and we want to remind everyone to get a flu shot and to practice healthy habits to protect yourself and your family.”
Flu season typically peaks in January and February and vaccinations are still available, according to the Health District.
Officials said the best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year. The Health District advises several other ways to avoid getting sick:
- If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. You will help prevent others from catching your illness.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or into your sleeve when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick.
- Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs can spread when a person touches something that is contaminated and then touches his or her eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Practice other good health habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work, or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.
As of Dec. 22, a total of 68 hospitalized influenza cases were reported to the Health District. Flu cases are reported and available on the Health District website.
