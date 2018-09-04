Authorities from Mohave County in Arizona said they found two of the missing boaters Tuesday after two boats crashed on the Colorado River over the weekend, ejecting more than a dozen people who were on board.
Officials located another missing boater, identified as Brian Grabowski, 50, of Tulare, California, Tuesday at about 9 a.m. A few hours later, officials found Kirra Drury, 24, of Ventura, California.
The body of 51-year-old Christine Lewis was recovered Monday. She was a resident of Visalia, California. Police said rescue crews will continue to search for the other missing passenger.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said at around 8:03 p.m. on Saturday they received several 911 calls about a boat crash on the Colorado River between Pirates Cove and the Topock Marina, just north of Lake Havasu. Callers told officials there were multiple people were in the water, reported several injuries and some people went missing.
Units from Mohave County's Division of Boating Safety responded via land and water, according to authorities. A boat carrying 10 people and another vessel with six people on board had collided head-on.
Authorities said both boats sank and all 16 people were ejected into the water. Several passing boaters pulled victims from the water.
One person was found in critical condition and flown to a hospital in Las Vegas after she was stabilized. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said she remains in critical condition. Nine others were taken to local hospitals by ambulance.
Officials from the San Bernadino Sheriff's Office were conducting dive and search operations in the area of the crash, authorities said. Helicopters from Care Flight and Arizona DPS Air Rescue were also deployed to the scene.
Anita Mortensen, a spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, said none of the boaters were wearing life vests when the collision occurred.
