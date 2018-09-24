LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Insomniac revealed the anticipated preview of the Electric Daisy Carnival 2019 in Las Vegas after dropping a highly visual trailer on Monday.
The trailer highlights past EDC festival events including pool parties, goat yoga and iconic art installations to the beat of EDM DJs.
Its release comes just days before tickets for EDC 2019 go on sale Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
The 3-day festival takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from May 17 to 19. More than 400,000 people are expected to attend.
For more information on tickets and camping options, visit ElectricDaisyCarnival.com.
