LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In the past year and a half, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have reported lower recruitment numbers.
It’s no different at departments across the country with a nationwide shortage of law enforcement officers. LVMPD is now looking out-of-state to add to the force in Las Vegas, even offering testing at sites around the U.S.
"It’s a recruiting tool. It’s a method to attract the eyes,” Lt. Richard Meyers said, regarding a new billboard advertisement.
The billboards read, "Las Vegas supports first responders. Join our force."
Cities including: Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis and Austin have posted the ads. LVMPD will offer testing in those cities in December. These locations are also places where defunding police departments has been the subject of debate.
"The climate is difficult for our brothers and sisters in those cities right now. So, we are targeting not only current police officers that are interesting in transferring to our lateral academy that’s scheduled for mid-next year, but we are also targeting people like me, who want to be police officers their entire life, but they are concerned about doing it in those cities," Meyers said.
Lateral transfers offer guaranteed benefits after moving.
The department began the search last month, giving written tests in three different locations across California.
“Statistically, about 10% of our applicants come from the California area on a monthly basis, so we were trying to make that process easier," Meyers added.
There are several opportunities for both officers and civilian employees, LVMPD said.
FOX5 reached out to law enforcement agencies in those targeted markets. Portland Police sent the following statement.
“We have seen other bulletin boards in the Portland area from other law enforcement agencies… many law enforcement agencies are currently hiring and looking for good candidates. We are as well.”
To learn more about joining LVMPD visit protectthecity.com.
Right. The highest crime cities are searching for police candidates. A little late for that, isn't it? More likely, the best of the officers have either retired or have gone to states where law and order still prevails. Liberal crime policies and criminal 'rights' have made these cities including Las Vegas, much more difficult to live in.
