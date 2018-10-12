LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County coroner identified those who were involved in a shooting in the southwest valley on Wednesday.

The officers were identified by LVMPD as Officer Kenneth Pilette and Officer Chad Betts. According to Metro, Officer Pilette has been with the department since July 1998; Officer Betts has been employed with Metro since Oct. 1999. Both are assigned to the Tourist Safety Division's Traffic Bureau.

The suspect, identified by the Clark County coroner as 21-year-old Kenneth Busse Jr., died from multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner ruled Busse's death as a homicide.

According to Metro, Busse fired at police when officers attempted to take him into custody near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Gary Road, just west of Blue Diamond Road. Officers were originally called to the area in regards to a traffic problem at around 7:15 a.m.

+2 Man shot, killed after firing at Metro officers with gun stashed in bush Las Vegas Metro police officers shot and killed a man who opened fire at them as they attempted to take him into custody for evading arrest in southwest Las Vegas.

When they arrived on scene, officers found Busse who appeared to be impaired, according to LVMPD. Busse refused to take a sobriety test and when officers tried to arrest him, Busse ran from police into a desert area.

Busse grabbed a gun he had stashed in a bush and opened fire, police said. Busse fired one round and officers returned fire, fatally striking Busse.

According to Metro, Pilette and Betts were uninjured. Witnesses told police they saw Busse hide an unknown object before officers arrived on scene, which was later found to be the firearm Busse used to shoot at police.

Officers Pilette and Betts have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the department's investigation.

This was the 20th officer-involved shooting in Metro's jurisdiction for 2018.