LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police identified three officers who were involved in a shooting in the Summerlin area on Thursday morning.
Detectives Travis Cord, Brian Jackson and Brian Redsull were identified by Metro Police as the officers involved in the shooting. Cord, 46, has been employed with Las Vegas police since March 2000, Jackson, 45, was brought on in Nov. 2006 and Redsull, 35, has been with the Henderson Police Department since March 2006.
All detectives were assigned to the Criminal Apprehension Team, which is an FBI-led, multi-jurisdictional task force within LVMPD's Major Violators Bureau, police said. Members from the Henderson and North Las Vegas police departments are also part of the team.
Las Vegas police were called to the 500 block of Poplar Leaf Street, near Alta and Pavilion Center drives, at around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Detectives Cord, Jackson and Redsull were trying to locate a man who was wanted for several violent felonies in the area, according to police.
When detectives located the suspect at a residence on Poplar Leaf Street, they surrounded the home and tried calling out the suspect so he could surrender peacefully.
The garage attached to the residence opened and the suspect attempted to flee in the vehicle, police said. The suspect rammed the car several times into detectives' vehicles during his escape attempt.
Officers opened fire and shot the suspect, Las Vegas police said. He was taken to University Medical Center and was reported to be in critical condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Palo Verde High School, Sig Rogich Middle School and the College of Southern Nevada Summerlin Center were placed on soft lockdown, according to Clark County School District police.
Alta Drive near the scene was closed in both directions for several hours, Metro Police said.
All detectives involved in the shooting were placed on routine administrative leave, according to police.
This was the third officer-involved shooting within Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
