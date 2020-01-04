NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The two officers involved in a deadly North Las Vegas shooting on Thursday were identified by the city's police department.
Officer Aaron Patty, 39, and Officer Phillip Schmidt, 43, both fired on a carjacking suspect around midnight on Jan. 2 near West Craig Road and Allen Lane.
Both officers are on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
NLVPD spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt said police were conducting a traffic stop on West Alexander Road just before Revere Street when an officer discovered the car was reported stolen from Las Vegas. Leavitt said the black male suspect took off when the traffic stop was initiated.
Police pursued the vehicle and stopped the suspect in the CVS parking lot near Craig and Allen. The suspect then rammed several patrol cars with his vehicle, Leavitt said.
Two NLVPD officers fired their weapons at the suspect, Leavitt said. NLVPD took the suspect into custody and he died shortly after.
One officer had minor injuries in the incident, Leavitt said. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspect had a weapon on him.
The suspect has not yet been identified by the Clark County coroner.
