LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man wanted for several felonies was fatally shot by police after an hours long standoff in the south valley early Friday morning, Las Vegas police said.
Detectives were trying to apprehend a suspect who had multiple warrants, including attempted murder, on the 400 block of Macbrey Drive at around 9 p.m. Thursday night, Metro Police Capt. Jamie Prosser said.
While trying to take him into custody, the suspect entered a nearby residence and barricaded himself inside near Bermuda Road and East Windmill Lane, Prosser said. LVMPD's SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to the scene.
"They had their guns drawn on them on the house the whole time," Tammy Wyatt, a resident who lives in the neighborhood, said. "They never took their guns down."
According to Prosser, the suspect had barricaded himself for about four-and-a-half hours before he began firing at officers "with a long gun."
Wyatt said her husband was nervous the bullets would strike their house, as they live across the street from where the suspect barricaded himself.
"If they're shooting at police, they're going to hit one of us," Wyatt said. "My husband was very scared a stray bullet was going to hit me."
SWAT officers returned fire and the suspect was hit, according to Porsser. No other injuries were reported. Medical personnel said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Saturday night, Metro identified the officers who fired as Officers Levi Hancock and Brett Brosnahan. Hancock, 44, has been employed by Metro since January 2001. Brosnahan, 37, has been employed since March 2009.
Both officers, assigned to Metro's Homeland Security Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation, according to a press release.
Las Vegas police said it was not immediately known if the suspect was in the house by himself or if it was his home.
"I don't think any neighborhood is safe, but [this area] is in a very good neighborhood," Wyatt said. "I think anything in the 89123 zip code area is safe."
The Clark County coroner will release the identity of the suspect after his family has been notified. Las Vegas police will also release the identities of the officers involved 48 hours after the shooting.
This was the first officer-involved shooting within Metro Police's jurisdiction for 2019.
