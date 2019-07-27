LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an officer shot and killed a dog in the east valley on Saturday.
In an email, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Cascade Street, near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, to investigate a fatal traffic accident, on July 27.
At the scene, a caller had reported a body lying next to a vehicle in front of a house, according to police spokesman Lt. Jeff Clark. Officers confirmed the person was dead.
Officers approached a nearby home to talk to residents when a pit bull came out, police said. Officers tried to catch the dog using a catch-pole when "it charged at an officer." A second officer fired their gun, killing the dog.
"This is a dynamic scene and we are still trying to determine the course of events," police said in the 2 p.m. email.
According to Clark, the house was unrelated to the deceased person, which was deemed to be a suicide using the vehicle.
Roads in the area were closed until about 8 p.m., police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.