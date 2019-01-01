LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an officer was in serious condition after being struck by a suspected impaired driver in the early hours of New Year's Day.
According to Metro Police, the collision happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Paradise Road between East Twain Avenue and East Flamingo Road.
Capt. Nick Farese with Metro's Traffic Bureau said a traffic officer and a patrol officer were investigating a collision that involved a suspected impaired driver. While the officers were finishing their investigation, a second impaired driver drove into the scene and rear-ended a police motorcycle.
The motorcycle collided into the patrol officer and damaged the patrol car, Farese said. The injured officer was taken to the hospital for a leg injury. The officer is expected to be okay, according to Farese.
The second officer involved in the crash was uninjured, police said. The suspect was taken into custody and was arrested for impaired driving.
Police said roads in the area would be shutdown for several hours. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Traffic reopened in the area just after 9 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada.
