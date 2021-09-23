LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Connecticut police officer who was arrested under suspicion of DUI after his fellow officer was killed in a crash in Las Vegas has posted bail.
Robert Ferraro was arrested last Friday after he was accused of driving a vehicle in a crash that resulted in the death of one of his New Haven Officer Joshua Castellano, a seven-year member of the force.
In court Thursday, it was announced that Ferraro posted $100,000 bail and is permitted to travel back to Connecticut. He will be required to wear an alcohol monitoring device.
Ferraro's attorney, Gabriel Grasso, who previously represented O.J. Simpson, said after court that Ferraro is also not permitted to drive and must surrender his passport.
Ferraro will have a status check hearing on Oct. 7, with a preliminary hearing slated for Jan. 27, 2022.
Ferraro's attorney, Gabriel Grasso, who previously represented O.J. Simpson, held a news conference after court Thursday morning:
(1) comment
can to return to....
Fix your headline. Pathetic 3rd grade proofreading.
