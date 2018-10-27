LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in the south valley early Saturday morning.
According to Capt. Nichole Splinter with Metro, a concerned citizen contacted police about a suspicious person walking around the 5400 block of Tinker Toy Avenue, near West Robindale and South Lindell roads, at around 12:22 a.m.
The person, confirmed by police to be a man, was walking around with what appeared to be either a long stick or a Slim-Jim, Splinter said. When officers arrived and confronted the man, they confirmed he had some sort of weapon in his hand.
The man and officers spoke for about five minutes as officers tried to get him to lower his weapon, according to Splinter. The man refused and advanced towards the officers.
Splinter said two officers fired their weapons and hit the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identities of the officers involved will be released 48 hours after the shooting, per Metros' policy.
The area was closed off while police investigated.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro's Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
This was the 21st officer-involved shooting for 2018 in Metro's jurisdiction.
