LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to an officer-involved shooting in downtown Las Vegas Saturday morning.
According to Metro, an officer fired at a suspect near Bruce and Fremont streets. The suspect was later pronounced dead. It was unknown what caused the shooting.
Bruce Street was taped off between Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street while police investigated.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
