LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at the Steinberg Diagnostic Imagery Center at 2950 Maryland Parkway, near Vegas Valley Drive, according to police. The suspect was shot, then put into custody and was transported to a hospital.
No officers were injured, Metro said.
Police said it's connected to police activity near Main Street and Carson Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. Several streets were blocked off in that area Wednesday morning as police investigated the scene there.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
