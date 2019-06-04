LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A police officer didn't initially smell alcohol on a Clark County School District bus driver that was arrested for a DUI because she was wearing a strong perfume, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Tasianna Caver was arrested April 26 for a misdemeanor DUI charge after she was involved in a crash with a CCSD bus.
An officer was called to the crash between school bus and vehicle at about 2:10 p.m. April 26. at Cabana Street south of Desert Inn Road.
The officer said he did not detect scent of alcohol on Caver because she was wearing perfume. Caver didn't exhibit signs of impairment and didn’t slur speech when articulating her story, the report said.
Caver said she looked down to fumble with her radio when she hit the other car, the officer said. No children were in the bus at the time of the crash.
Per CCSD policy, Caver was taken to an urgent care facility at 3900 Paradise Road by a CCSD investigator for a breath alcohol test. Caver had a blood alcohol content of .248% on the first test at 5:13 p.m., and .233% on the second test at 5:30 p.m. The officer was subsequently called to the facility to do field sobriety tests, the report said.
The officer said Caver had a slight alcohol smell on her breath once the perfume had worn off. Caver passed two field tests but failed one, the report said.
Caver's next appearance was set for June 26 at 7:30 a.m.
