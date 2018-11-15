LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans have fallen in love with everything the Vegas Golden Knights do on the ice and in the community.
But what are the players like when they go home?
Jonathan Marchessault invited FOX5 to get a sneak peak of where he lives and the family that is his team off the ice.
It's a party of five for the Marchessaults; wife Alex, 4-year-old son James, 2-year-old daughter Victoria and the couple's newborn son, William. Both Jonathan and Alex are from the Quebec City area of Canada, but they now proudly call Las Vegas home.
"What I love about this city is you have the best of both worlds," Marchessault said. "You have the Summerlin area where it's beautiful and quiet and calm, and the Strip is the Strip. It doesn't get better than that I think."
"From all the cities we've been in, so far it's [Las Vegas] our favorite," Alex added. "I think we're very lucky."
After signing a six-year, $30 million contract extension in January, the Marchessaults' looked for a house they could make a home. They found a place in Summerlin with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 6,616 square feet.
"It's everything we ever wanted," Marchessault said. "For us we like a house that is cozy. Just comfortable."
The Marchessaults' are slowly getting the designer touches they want on the house, but the immediate focus is on family and spending time together.
"Hockey is my passion and it's also my work, but there's nothing more important than your family," Marchessault said. "For me and my wife and kids, it's the best part and it brings the most joy to come here and relax, have dinner with them and do the routine. I think it brings me the most joy."
There's no question being a pro-athlete is a nice life that provides the opportunity to enjoy some of the finer things.
But what people don't see is the struggle to get to this point. The blood, sweat and tears making little to no money and the vagabond lifestyle of moving city to city driven by the dream of making it big.
When players do, especially hockey players, there's an appreciation for the journey and making the sacrifices for the family.
"When it comes to family, at the end of the day, it's what we're living for," Marchessault said. "That's the most important thing is family and that's where I have my joy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.