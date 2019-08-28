LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An off-duty Clark County School District police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Wednesday night after a crash.
Officers responded to the area of East Pyle Avenue and Pollock Drive, in the southwest valley, about 9 p.m. on Aug. 28.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the off-duty officer was driving a vehicle involved in a single-car rollover accident. The driver was taken to University Medical Center as a precaution and was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
