LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multi-agency operation in mid-July found 20 Las Vegas-area sex offenders to be "non-compliant," according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
According to the release, "Operation Dry Heat" was conducted from July 15 to 19 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation in coordination with the Marshal's Sex Offender Predator Apprehension Team, or SOPAT.
During the operation, officers located 300 known sex offenders in the Las Vegas Valley to verify they were at the provided addresses on file and compliant with state and federal laws.
According to the release, 20 of the 300 verifications were found to not be compliant. Further investigation would be done to determine if the offenders were in violation of state or federal laws.
Details of the 20 non-compliant offenders were not released.
