LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A man killed in Saturday’s west Texas mass shooting had ties to the Las Vegas Valley.
Rodolfo “Rudy” Arco, 57, was killed by the shooter while on his way home from work in Odessa. He had just moved from Las Vegas to Texas to escape crime and slow down.
“If you were stranded on the side of the road he would help you change your tire,” said Ardy Arco, Rudy’s son. “A person who would always just give, give, give."
Ardy said his father was an entrepreneur who owned several Super Burrito restaurants in the valley.
"He just wanted to start something new,” said Arco. “Something with a little bit less stress. Took a break for the country life."
Just six months into a new life as a truck driver, his life abruptly ended.
"We suspect at a traffic light, the shooter came across [him],” he said. “We saw his truck. There was a couple of bullet holes. Two in the bottom of the door. And one through the glass. And that one unfortunately hit him in the head."
Friends of the family are raising money to help cover funeral expenses and other costs. You can donate to the family’s GoFundMe.
