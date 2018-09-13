1 October survivors start scholarship fund

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) When 1 October survivor Cody Jones returned to her college classes a couple days after the shooting, she had a difficult time.
"Every little sound, I jumped. I couldn't focus on my classes all that much,” Jones said.
The 20-year-old suffered from PTSD and emotional trauma and eventually her GPA started to slip.
"I saw my grades just drop and slowly drop and slowly drop and pretty much no one would approach me about it, and I didn't really see it towards the end where I did actually lose my scholarship," she said.
As she worked through the healing process, Jones turned to helping others. She helped found the non-profit "Route 91 Nation" with other survivors.
Along with helping connect survivors to resources and teaching people how to respond to mass casualty situations, Jones then came up with the idea for Route 91 Nation to start offering scholarships.
“I knew other people had to be in the same boat I was. I even sat next to a kid who was there at the concert that night. We hardly ever talked about it in class but we could see in each other's eye that he was suffering too,” she said.
The organization plans to give scholarships to students who volunteer in their community, and are working to become first responders.
“To me, it feels a lot better I'm helping others not only other survivors who were there that night, but the entire community,” she said.
Route 91 Nation's first fundraiser is Sept. 20. It's happening at the Panda Express at Town Square from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. All proceeds will be used to grant scholarships starting next year, Jones said.
