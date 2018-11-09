LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Friday, survivors from the 1 October shooting gathered at the Healing Garden in downtown Las Vegas to remember their fellow country music fans killed in California.
"What they're going through we know because we live it every day we know what they're going through so just hang on to each other and show the love that you can and the support because we all need it we need more love in this world," survivor Barbara Godron said.
The 1 October survivors, who call each other family, shared their sadness and grief over the 12 victims killed at the borderline bar in Thousand Oaks, California.
Representatives from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center said the California shooting has brought up painful challenges for the Route 91 survivors.
"Sleep problems may be returning, anxiety depression, fear, sadness all the things that happened and they felt at that time,” Terri Keener with the Resiliency Center said.
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center says there are resources available in our community and they want anyone who needs it to reach out for help.
You can learn more about the resources available at https://vegasstrongrc.org or by calling 702-455-2433.
