BELLINGHAM, Washington (FOX5) A Washington couple who survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival lost a close friend who helped them cope through difficult times.
When they went back home last Oct., they bought a dog: Jax the labradoodle.
The Johnsons got the labradoodle to help them cope with PTSD, the stress and anxiety after the shooting.
“He brought so much love and a sense of purpose to our household,” Joseph said.
The Johnson's cousin was among the hundreds shot at the festival.
“When we made it home with Melinda, when she survived being shot in the face, we knew God had a plan for us,” Lona said. “We still have a lot of life to live. We have a lot of work to do here.”
For the past 11 months, their dog has brought the family a lot of joy and a lot of love, through healing.
“I think he was a God-send,” Lona said. “He brought that sense of calm.”
But Joseph and Lona Jackson's dog, who brought them peace through dark days is gone, because their neighbor shot and and killed Jax, the couple said.
“I thought we’d have him for 10, 11 years, not 10, 11 months,” Joseph Johnson said. “That hurt.”
“He rested his head across my feet,” Joseph and Lona said. “He was meant for us. He chose us.”
"In the little bit of time we had with him, he was really good medicine for our family," Lona said.
Earlier this week, a neighbor, Odin Maxwell, shot and killed Jax, while he was playing on the Johnsons' property, they said.
“She came rushing through the door, yelling ‘I heard gunshots! I heard gunshots!” Joseph said. “It wasn’t a whole year ago, we were being shot at. By the time I made it to end of the driveway, Jax was already dead.”
According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s office, Maxwell told deputies the dog was chasing his chickens and wouldn’t listen.
“All he had to do was walk over and talk to us,” Lona said. “He didn’t even give us that courtesy. He never approached us.”
Less than a month away from the anniversary of the festival shooting, the Johnsons said this is a senseless loss, marking an already trying year.
“He brought so much comfort to us since then, strength,” the couple said. “The reason we got him was because of gun violence, the reason we lost him was because of guns.”
ONLY ON FOX: A Washington couple that survived #1Oct is grieving, after their neighbor shot and killed the comfort dog, they got shortly after the shooting to help them cope with PTSD. How Jax the labradoodle changed this family's life - coming up at 10 on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/elfW6TB9H2— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) September 7, 2018
In an investigation, the sheriff’s office found Maxwell was ‘reckless’ in shooting the labradoodle.
Maxwell was cited for discharging a firearm.
The Johnsons said they are looking for an attorney to help them file a civil lawsuit against their neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.