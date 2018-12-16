LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 1 October survivor brought holiday cheer to help families affected by the tragedy.
Dana Stout placed hundreds of ornaments on the trees of the Las Vegas Healing Garden over the past week. Stout said the idea started around the anniversary of the shooting inside the Healing Garden.
"I was there, there was a man and a woman,” said Stout. “She was in a wheelchair. And she was decorating Kelsey Meadow's tree. It was Kelsey's grandmother."
Kelsey was a 28-year-old substitute teacher from California and one of 58 victims in the deadly mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.
"And she was really worried that the decorations that she was putting on the tree weren't going to make it all the way to December,” said Stout. “I just told her I'll come back and I'll make sure her tree is decorated."
Stout said her friends began helping her collect ornaments. By December, Stout had gathered around 700 ornaments. When Stout returned to Las Vegas, she decorated every tree.
Stout said she is a survivor herself. She was shot twice during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. She said she hopes her decorations will help bring peace to families and herself too.
"It felt pretty good,” said Stout. “I think about the 58 every day and the fact [that] they aren't here. And I know that their families are broken-hearted. I just wanted to do something. Whatever I could do. I wanted to do something."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.