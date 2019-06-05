LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak signed 60 bills into law Wednesday, but Assembly Bill 291, also known as the 1 October bill, wasn’t one of them.
The bill’s evolved over its lifecycle in the State Legislature and the version that’s now sitting on Sisolak's desk includes what’s known as red flag laws.
They essentially give a judge the authority to issue an order that removes firearms from people who seem like a threat to themselves or others.
Fifteen other states, including Washington State, already have similar laws in place. Wednesday, FOX5 spoke with Shari Ireton from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office in Washington about how they enforce their red flag laws.
"It's very similar to a search warrant," said Ireton. "We can't just wonder into someone's home and search for evidence. We have to have enough probably cause and enough information gathered in an investigation to get a judge to issue that search warrant."
Under AB291 in Nevada, several criteria would have to be met for such an order to be issued:
- The person "poses an imminent risk" of hurting themselves or someone else with a firearm.
- The person has engaged in "high risk behavior."
- Less restrictive options have been exhausted or haven’t been effective.
"Since the law went into place in 2017 we've served 11 ERPO’s," said Ireton.
E.R.P.O. stands for Extreme Risk Protection Order. It’s Washington’s version of the red flag law to get rid of someone’s weapons.
Ireton used regular protection orders as context for how seldomly ERPOS are used.
"We regularly serve 300 of those a month so the ERPOS is a very small number. And the threshold has to be pretty high for us to even request one," said Ireton.
One of those ERPO’s went to Dakota Reed, a 20-year-old sentenced Tuesday for threatening to massacre Jews and shoot up a school. Before he was convicted, a judge used an ERPO to take 12 firearms away from him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.