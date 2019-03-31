LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dubbed the "1 October bill," Nevada leaders will take a look at a measure to ban bump stocks on the state level.
The bill’s sponsor is a Route 91 Harvest Festival survivor.
Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui said while there is already a federal ban on bump stocks, she wants a similar measure to pass at the state level as a safety net.
“I think after that, I kind of took a step back and I was a little more quiet,” Jauregui recalled the days and months following 1 October. “I didn't want to share the story, I didn't want to talk about it.”
Among thousands of 1 October survivors, Jauregui is one of them.
“I knew that I was in a unique position to do something and I was just so angry,” she said.
President Donald Trump recently banned bump stocks across the country. The order requires bump stock owners to turn them in or destroy them.
Now Jauregui wants to take that a step further.
“We don't know what's going to happen at a federal level,” Jauregui said. “Federal law can be repealed at any time and if that was the case, I wanted to make sure that those protections were still here in Nevada.”
Jauregui said she was also frustrated by how long it took to address the issue.
“I couldn’t believe that it was going to take us as a state 502 days before we were actually able to pass a law,” she said.
AB291 also includes a measure that would give local governments the power to strengthen state laws at any time.
“Had this been available to the county or the city right after 1 October, they would have been able to act right away,” the assemblywoman said. “But their hands were tied. There was nothing they could do until the legislature met in 2019.”
“I don't understand why it's taken so long,” fellow 1 October survivor and Las Vegas native Joseph Ostunio said. More than one year later, he continues to battle with anxiety and PTSD.
“I mean, I accepted it that night. There are just evil people in the world,” he said.
A law school student himself, Ostunio read through Jauregui’s proposal. He supports the bill but hopes more will be done to help survivors find closure.
“This is an important part of the healing process but I don't think that this should be the end of the healing process by any means,” he said. “I think we have other issues we need to talk about, mental health being number one.”
Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald sent this statement:
Nevada Democrats have spent this session giving Michael Bloomberg a hearty return on his investment. After the New York liberal spent millions electing gun grabbers to the Legislature, Democrats have wasted no time attacking law-abiding gun owners and our Second Amendment. None of these proposals will do anything to protect Nevadans and are only meant to please the far-left base while keeping the billionaire’s money flowing into their campaign coffers.
On the state’s website where people can voice their opinions, the majority of the comments are against AB291. Many wrote this would not solve gun violence, only infringe on Second Amendment rights.
There will be a hearing on AB291 in Carson City at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 1. Those interested can also watch and weigh in from the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas or leave comments for legislators online: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/Opinions/80th2019/
Another part of the bill would change the legal limit of how much someone could drink, while carrying a firearm.
Right now, a person’s blood alcohol content (BAC) level must be below 0.10. That’s more than the legal limit to drive. AB291 would make those the same at 0.08 BAC.
