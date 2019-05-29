CARSON CITY, Nevada (FOX5) - Nevada's Senate Judiciary Committee voted in support of passing Assembly Bill 291 Wednesday, commonly known as the 1 October Bill.
AB291’s been through several iterations. The amendment voted on Wednesday included what’s known as “Red Flag Laws.” Fifteen other states and Washington D.C. already have "Red Flag Laws" in place, which essentially allow family and law enforcement to get a court order removing weapons from someone who seems like a "high-risk threat" to other people or themselves.
Supporters of "Red Flag Laws" argue that they keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill people and prevent suicides.
A 2016 study from the Duke Law Journal, Law and Contemporary Problems, looked into Connecticut’s "Red Flag Law" equivalent which removed 762 guns from 1999 to 2013. The study determined that there was one averted suicide for every 10 to 11 firearm seizures.
Opponents of "Red Flag Laws" argue they violate people’s Second Amendment rights without due process.
"Our objection on "Red Flag Laws" is that it's taking away a person's constitutional rights, not based on a criminal conviction or a mental adjudication but based on third party allegations with low evidentiary standards,” said Western Regional Director for the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, Daniel Reid. “In certain instances, this lacks any due process as these orders can be done ex parte without any notice to the person that these rights are being removed."
Sandra Jauregui, the bill's sponsor wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.
