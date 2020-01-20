fremont protest

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About a dozen people were detained on Fremont Street Monday night while taking part in the "Justice for the Poor: Occupy Fremont Street" protest.

Demonstrators marched from City Hall to the Fremont Street Experience to speak out against the city's new street sweeping ordinance. 

Many of those involved had taken place in previous protests at City Hall as Las Vegas city council considered the ban, which was recently approved by a majority vote. 

Protestors used sleeping bags, tents and air mattresses as symbols of their opposition to the ban.

March organizers said their goal was to have Mayor Carolyn Goodman overturn the ban or delay the enforcement date by 60 days. 

The ban is set to go into effect on Feb. 1.

One of the other things organizers said they hoped to accomplish with the protest is to get a seat at the table with city hall. They said they also wanted to be included in the conversations.

About 6 p.m., Las Vegas police interrupted several protesters who had blocked traffic on Casino Center Boulevard. About a dozen people were taken into custody with zip-tie handcuffs. It wasn't clear if they would face charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Peaceful protests are ok at the right moment in time, but if your interfering with traffic then that's not ok because the public's safety is at risk.

These protesters need to find a place to peacefully protest without causing public safety issues!

