LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About a dozen people were detained on Fremont Street Monday night while taking part in the "Justice for the Poor: Occupy Fremont Street" protest.
Demonstrators marched from City Hall to the Fremont Street Experience to speak out against the city's new street sweeping ordinance.
Homeless advocates are laying in the street on Casino Center and Fremont in protest of the street sleeping ban. Some say they are prepared to get arrested. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/6xsjTIn520— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) January 21, 2020
Many of those involved had taken place in previous protests at City Hall as Las Vegas city council considered the ban, which was recently approved by a majority vote.
Protestors used sleeping bags, tents and air mattresses as symbols of their opposition to the ban.
March organizers said their goal was to have Mayor Carolyn Goodman overturn the ban or delay the enforcement date by 60 days.
The ban is set to go into effect on Feb. 1.
One of the other things organizers said they hoped to accomplish with the protest is to get a seat at the table with city hall. They said they also wanted to be included in the conversations.
The result of tonight’s protest downtown. Tune into @FOX5Vegas for details tonight at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/CK0rGL1PCI— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) January 21, 2020
About 6 p.m., Las Vegas police interrupted several protesters who had blocked traffic on Casino Center Boulevard. About a dozen people were taken into custody with zip-tie handcuffs. It wasn't clear if they would face charges.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Peaceful protests are ok at the right moment in time, but if your interfering with traffic then that's not ok because the public's safety is at risk.
These protesters need to find a place to peacefully protest without causing public safety issues!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.